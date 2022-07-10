JEE Main Result 2022: The JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Mains 2022 Session-1 result will be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday (July 10). The results are expected to come out soon. Candidates who have appeared for the engineering exam are advised to keep checking the official website of JEE for the latest results updates — jeemain.nta.nic.in. On Thursday (July 7), the NTA released the final answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Main 2022 Session 1 on the official website. Once released, JEE aspirants can check their JEE Main result for session 1 on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Meanwhile, NTA concluded the application process for the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 examination on Saturday (July 9).

Candidates, who have appeared for the JEE Mains 2022 Session-1 exam and are awaiting the results can follow the following steps to check the results:

JEE Main Result 2022 (SOON) LIVE: NTA to declare Session 1 result TODAY at jeemain.nta.nic.in- check latest updates

Go to the official website of JEE-- jeemain.nta.nic.in or NTA- nta.ac.in.

On the home page, click on the link that says, 'JEE Main 2022 result'

On the new page, key in your login details.

Hit the submit tab and the JEE Main result session 1 will display.

Download JEE Mains score card 2022 for the June session.

Confirming the JEE Main 2022 June result date and time, sources in NTA on Friday, July 8 told Careers360, “JEE Main 2022 result is ready, and the result link is expected to be activated by July 9.” The JEE Main session 1 result 2022 will be announced for both Paper 1 (BE and BTech) and Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning). The NTA has concluded the registration process for the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 examination wich is scheduled to be conducted on July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30, 2022.