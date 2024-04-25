JEE-Main Results: Remarkable 56 Candidate Achieve 100 Percentile; Check Cut-offs, Break-up Of Top Scorers, More

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results for the engineering entrance exam, JEE-Main on Wednesday night. As per the results, a remarkable 56 candidates, including two females, achieved a 100 NTA score in JEE-Main. This achievement is divided between the January and April sessions, with 23 candidates attaining a perfect score in the January session and 33 in the April session.

"NTA scores are normalised scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees," reported PTI citing a senior NTA official.

Break-up Of Top Scorers

The breakdown of the top scorers includes 40 from the general category, 10 from the OBC category, and six from the gen-EWS category. No candidates from the SC and ST categories reached the 100 NTA score mark, this year.

A total of 39 candidates faced a three-year ban from taking the JEE-Main due to employing unfair means during the examination.

State-wise Performance

Telangana continues to dominate for the third consecutive year with 15 candidates among the top scorers, followed by Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh with seven candidates each, and Delhi with six.

Out of the 14.1 lakh candidates who appeared for the exam, nearly 96% aimed to qualify for JEE (Advanced), which is the entrance test for admission to the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and other centrally funded technical institutions offering undergraduate engineering and architecture programs.

The JEE-Main examination was conducted in 13 languages across 571 centers in 319 cities, including 22 centers outside India.

JEE (Advanced) Cut-Off

The cut-off is at five-year high across categories. The qualifying percentile for the general category rose to 93.2, up from 90.7 last year and 88.4 in 2022.

- For the general-EWS category, the cut-off increased to 81.3 from 75.6 last year and 63.1 in 2022.

- The qualifying percentile for the OBC category rose to 79.6 from 68 in 2022 and 73.6 in 2023.

- The most significant increase was seen in the qualifying scores for the SC and ST categories, with SCs reaching a percentile of 60, up from 51.9 in 2023, and STs reaching 46.6, up from 37.2 in 2023.

This year, 2,50,284 candidates qualified for the JEE (Advanced), with the highest number of successful candidates hailing from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Maharashtra and Telangana.

Registration for JEE (Advanced) is set to begin on April 27, with around 17,385 undergraduate seats across the IITs.