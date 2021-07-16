JEE Mains 2021 fourth session postponed till August, check new schedule here

New Delhi: The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday (July 15, 2021) announced that the fourth edition of the engineering entrance exam JEE (Main) has been postponed to August 26- September 2 in view of keeping the four-week gap between the two sessions of the crucial exam for the aspirants.

Earlier, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had revealed that the fourth edition of the Joint Entrance Examination-Main is scheduled to take place from July 27 to August 2. According to PTI, over 7.32 lakh candidates have already registered for the fourth edition of the entrance exam.

"In view of the persistent demand from the student community and to enable the candidates to maximise their performance, the National Testing Agency has been advised to provide a gap of four weeks between session three and four of the JEE (Main) 2021 exam,” Union Education Minister wrote in a tweet.

“Accordingly, the JEE (Main), 2021, session four will now be held on August 26, 27 and 31, and on September 1 and 2. A total of 7.32 lakh candidates have already registered for JEE (Main), 2021, session four," Pradhan’s another tweet read.

Additionally, the minister also said that the registration for the JEE-Main session four is still in progress and revealed that the last date has been extended to July 20.

Meanwhile, Senior Director of NTA, Sadhana Parashar said, "In order to address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the number of cities have been increased from 232 to 334. The number of examination centres in every shift will also be increased from 660 to 828."

The decision comes days after the candidates opposed the move of the Ministry of Education, to conduct the pending editions (third and fourth) of JEE-Main will be conducted from July 20-25 and July 27 to August 2, stating that there is only two days gap between the two editions.

The first phase of JEE-Mains was held in February and the second in March. The next phases were scheduled for April and May. But those were postponed in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that raged through the country affecting lakhs.

