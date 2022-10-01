NewsIndia
JEECUP Counselling 2022: Round 5 Seat Allotment result releasing TODAY at jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Check time and more here

The seat allotment result will be released on the official website itself and candidates would have to enter their registration number, date of birth and the security pin. Once the seat allotment result is released, the link will be activated on the website and candidates can download it.

JEECUP Counselling 2022: JEECUP Counselling is underway for all qualified, non-qualified candidates and candidates outside of Uttar Pradesh. The JEECUP Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result will be announced today, October 1, 2022, for applicants who participated in Round 5 of counselling. The registered candidates will be able to check the seat allotment result once it is released on jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

JEECUP Counselling 2022 – Round 5 dates

Round 5 registrations begin for qualified, non-qualified, other state candidates and those not selected September 28, 2022
Last date to register September 30, 2022
Choice filling and locking September 28 to 30, 2022
Seat allotment result October 1, 2022
Document Verification October 1 to 3, 2022 till 5 PM
Fee deposition October 1 to 3, 2022
Seat withdrawal September 28 to October 3, 2022


JEECUP Counseling List of Documents Required

Candidates have to carry a valid proof id – Aadhar Card
Class 10 and Class 12 certificates
JEECUP 2022 Admit Card
JEECUP 2022 Rank Card
JEECUP Counseling Allotment Letter
Character certificate
Migration certificate and reservation certificate if applicable
Two photographs
Domicile certificate
Photocopies of the documents mentioned above

The candidates who secure a seat in Round 5, will have to report to the allotted colleges for document verification and also pay the online fee through their candidate login. As per the schedule, the admitted seat withdrawal can be completed from September 28, 2022 to October 3, 2022.
 

