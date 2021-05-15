JEECUP Exam 2021: Application Deadline Extended, check last date

New Delhi: The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has invited applications for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Polytechnic, or UPJEE (Polytechnic) 2021.

The board has extended the last date to apply and students can register for the exam up to June 15. Previously, the application deadline was April 30.

The exam was earlier scheduled for June 15 to 20 but since the application deadline has been postponed, it is likely that the exam will be further delayed as well.

UPJEE 2021 will be held for admission to diploma, post-diploma, postgraduate diploma in Engineering, Technology, and Management courses in polytechnic institutions affiliated to the Board of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh.

The paper will be conducted in offline mode for Group A, E1 and E2.

The papers of the rest of the groups –B, C, D, F, G, H, I, K1, K2, K3, K4, K5, K6, K7 and K8 – will be held online. Each group will have separate papers with 100 objective-type questions.

These groups represent different courses, details of which are mentioned on the information bulletin.

Apart from additional bank charges, the application fee is Rs 300 for general category candidates. For SC, ST, and OBC students, the fee is Rs 200.

