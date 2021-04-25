हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

'Jeevan Rakshak': Delhi Police sets up digital data bank for COVID-19 plasma donors, seekers

The persons in need of plasma will register their requests for requisition, for which the link is available on the Delhi Police's official website.

&#039;Jeevan Rakshak&#039;: Delhi Police sets up digital data bank for COVID-19 plasma donors, seekers
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: Amid the devastating second COVID-19 wave, the Delhi Police has set up a digital data bank of plasma donors to facilitate plasma therapy in an effort to connect donors and needy recipients, after due authentication.

Named 'Jeevan Rakshak', an online Google form has been devised for the purpose. The persons in need of plasma will register their requests for requisition, for which the link is available on the Delhi Police's official website.

As per a statement, the potential donor will be required to give details such as Name, Age, Gender, Marital Status, Co-morbidities, Contacts, Location, Blood Group, Date of recovering from COVID-19, Social Media handles along with their consent. 

Those seeking plasma will be directed to a form containing the fields like Name of patient, Age, Gender, Mobile number of patient, Name of caretaker, Name of hospital, the Patient ID of Hospital, Location of Hospital, Blood Group and Doctor`s prescription.

The data will be maintained centrally by the Delhi Police. 

A dedicated team will be deputed to check out the requests received for Plasma recipients and on the availability of the suitable donor, the information about the recipient and donor will be shared among them. 
 

