Jeweller stabbed to death during robbery bid in Goa's Margao

Margaon: A 41-year-old jeweller was allegedly killed by assailants near the Sapna Plaza in Margaon area on Wednesday, said the police.

"Today a PCR call was received at 12:48 hours informing an assault on a jeweller in Margaon Area near Sapna Plaza. Immediately Police Inspector Margao Town along with the staff rushed to the spot and found Swapnil Walke, 41 years severely injured," said the South Goa Superintendent of Police in a statement.

"The Police Inspector immediately shifted the victim to the Hospicio Hospital Margao where the victim was declared brought dead," the Police Superintendent added.

During the inspection of the scene of the crime, a country-made pistol was recovered along with a magazine, 1 empty cartridge, 3 live rounds and one knife cover.

"A neighbour had captured the later part of the incident on his mobile phone in which three persons are seen running towards the far end of the street in which the shop is located," the police further said.

A case has been registered and teams have been constituted to trace the accused persons and CCTV footage inside and outside the shop has been seized and is currently being examined.