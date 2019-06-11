close

Uttar Pradesh

Jhansi: 4 passengers die on Kerala Express due to heat

According to reports, the passengers travelling on the Kerala Express train on Monday evening complained of uneasiness and by the time the train reached Jhansi, they had expired. 

Jhansi: 4 passengers die on Kerala Express due to heat

Jhansi: Four passengers on the Kerala Express have died here due to extreme heat while one passenger has been hospitalised in a critical condition, an official said. According to reports, the passengers travelling on the Kerala Express train on Monday evening complained of uneasiness and by the time the train reached Jhansi, they had expired. 

The dead bodies were taken off at Jhansi railway station and sent for post mortem. All the passengers were travelling from Agra to Coimbatore and were seated in S-8 and S-9 coaches.

Divisional Railway Manager Neeraj Ambisht said that the bodies would be sent to Coimbatore on Tuesday after post mortem.

The deceased were a part of a 68-member group that was returning after visiting Varanasi and Agra. "Shortly after we left Agra, the heat became unbearable and some people started complaining of breathing problems and uneasiness. Before we could get some help, they collapsed," said a member of the group.

The deceased have been identified as Bundur Palanisame, 80, Bal Krishna Ramaswami, 69, Chinnare, 71, and Dhiva Nai, 71. Subbaraiyya, 71, has been hospitalised in Jhansi.

Uttar PradeshJhansiTrainKerala ExpressHeat
