Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2822615https://zeenews.india.com/india/jhansi-hospital-fire-death-toll-mounts-to-15-as-three-more-children-succumb-to-injuries-2822615.html
NewsIndia
JHANSI HOSPITAL FIRE

Jhansi Hospital Fire: Death toll Mounts To 15 As Three More Children Succumb To Injuries

The fire broke out unexpectedly in the NICU ward of the hospital on November 15 night, where 49 children were being treated.

|Last Updated: Nov 21, 2024, 01:36 AM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Jhansi Hospital Fire: Death toll Mounts To 15 As Three More Children Succumb To Injuries (Photo:PTI)

Jhansi: Three more children injured in the fire at Maharani Laxmibai Medical College in Jhansi last week have died, taking the toll to 15, officials said.

The fire broke out unexpectedly in the NICU ward of the hospital on November 15 night, where 49 children were being treated. While 39 children were saved, 10 had tragically died due to suffocation or burns.

Of the 39 rescued children, three more have died between Tuesday night and Wednesday evening, Dr Narendra Singh Sengar, Principal of Maharani Laxmibai Medical College, told PTI. With the latest deaths, the death toll in the incident now stands at 15, he added. "Two more children are still seriously ill. One of them weighed 800 grams at birth, while the other child has a hole in his heart," Sengar said.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates Amid Missile Attacks
DNA Video
DNA: The Beer-Loving Buffalo Stuck in Bihar!
DNA Video
DNA: Akhilesh and the Burqa Controversy in UP Elections
DNA Video
DNA: Is the Opposition to ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ Part of a Larger Plan?
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Master Plan: From Maharashtra to UP
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal’s Waqf Property Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Is ‘Vote Jihad’ a Reality in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Naresh Meena Slaps Officer, Sparks Uproar in Tonk
DNA Video
DNA: Maryam Nawaz vs. Bhagwant Mann: The Pollution Blame Game
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi’s “15-Minute” Politics Heats Up Again
NEWS ON ONE CLICK