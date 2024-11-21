Jhansi Hospital Fire: Death toll Mounts To 15 As Three More Children Succumb To Injuries

Jhansi: Three more children injured in the fire at Maharani Laxmibai Medical College in Jhansi last week have died, taking the toll to 15, officials said.

The fire broke out unexpectedly in the NICU ward of the hospital on November 15 night, where 49 children were being treated. While 39 children were saved, 10 had tragically died due to suffocation or burns.

Of the 39 rescued children, three more have died between Tuesday night and Wednesday evening, Dr Narendra Singh Sengar, Principal of Maharani Laxmibai Medical College, told PTI. With the latest deaths, the death toll in the incident now stands at 15, he added. "Two more children are still seriously ill. One of them weighed 800 grams at birth, while the other child has a hole in his heart," Sengar said.