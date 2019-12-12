Jharkhand Assembly election 2019: 34% candidates in Phase IV have criminal cases against them, 27% are crorepatis

New Delhi: The fourth phase of assembly election 2019 in Jharkhand will witness polling in 15 constituencies of four districts- Deoghar, Giridih, Bokaro and Dhanbad. The polling for the fourth phase will be held on December 16, while the counting will take place on December 23.

The Jharkhand Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 221 candidates, who are contesting in the fourth Phase, and came out with some interesting facts about these candidates.

1. Candidates with criminal cases: Out of 221 candidates analyzed, 75 (34%) candidates have declared criminal cases against them.

2. Candidates with serious criminal cases: 48 (22%) candidates have declared serious criminal cases against them.

3. The party-wise candidates with criminal cases: Among the major parties, 8 (53%) out of 15 candidates analysed from BJP, 7 (47%) out of 15 candidates analysed from JVM(P), 4 (31%) out of 13 candidates analysed from BSP, and 6 (50%) out of 12 candidates analysed from AJSU party have declared criminal cases against them in their affidavits.

4. The party-wise candidates with serious criminal cases: Among the major parties, 5 (33%) out of 15 candidates analysed from BJP, 4 (27%) out of 15 candidates analysed from JVM(P), one (8%) out of 13 candidates analysed from BSP, and 5 (42%) out of 12 candidates analysed from AJSU party have declared criminal cases against them in their affidavits.

5. Candidates with declared cases related to crime against women: Four candidates have declared cases related to crime against women such as assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty (IPC Section-354) and word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman (IPC Section-509).

6. Candidates with declared cases related to murder: Two candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section-302) against them.

7. Candidates with declared cases related to attempt to murder: 16 candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section-307) against them.

8. Candidates with declared convicted cases: Three candidates have declared convicted cases against them.

9. Red alert constituencies: There are 14 constituencies in the fourth phase of Jharkhand assembly elections having 3 or more candidates with declared criminal cases.

Notably, the red alert constituencies are those which have 3 or more candidates with criminal cases contesting elections.

Crorepati Candidates

Out of the 221 candidates fighting for the fourth phase of Jharkhand assembly election 2019, 60 (27%) are crorepatis.

According to the party-wise crorepati candidates among major parties, 12 (80%) out of 15 candidates analysed from BJP, 9 (60%) out of 15 candidates analysed from JVM(P), 6 (75%) out of 8 candidates analysed from JMM, 5(42%) out of 12 candidates analysed from AJSU Party, and 3(50%) out of 6 candidates from INC have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore.



The average of assets per candidate contesting in Phase IV is Rs 1.25 crores.

According to the party-wise average assets among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 15 BJP candidates analysed is Rs 2.95 crores, 15 JVM(P) candidates analysed is Rs 1.46 crore, 13 BSP candidates have average assets of Rs 51.19 lakhs, 12 AJSU candidates have average assets of Rs 2.47 crore, and 8 JMM candidates have average assets worth Rs 2.57 crore.

District/Assembly constituency (15 seats)

1. Deoghar: 13-Madhupur; 15-Deoghar (SC)

2. Giridih: 29-Bagodar; 30-Jamua (SC); 31-Gandey; 32-Giridih; 33-Dumri

3. Bokaro: 36-Bokaro; 37-Chandankiyari (SC)

4. Dhanbad: 38-Sindri; 39-Nirsa; 40-Dhanbad; 41-Jharia; 42-Tundi; 43-Baghmara