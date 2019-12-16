Jharkhand Assembly election 2019: Yogi Adityanath to address poll rallies in Jamtara, Sahebganj

Ranchi: Even as polling for the fourth phase of Jharkhand's Assembly election is underway for the 15 seats in the four districts, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address a rally in the state for the fifth phase. Yogi Adityanath will address rallies in Jamtara and Sahebganj districts of the state.

Earlier on Friday, the UP Chief Minister addressed rallies in the state ahead of the fourth phase, seeking a contribution of Rs 11 and a stone from each family for construction of grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. Yogi said, "a grand Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya very soon. Every family should contribute Rs 11 and a stone for the Ram temple," while addressing the rally in Bagodar.

Yogi Adityanath had also mounted a scathing attack on the Congress over its opposition of citizenship law.

Notably, the fourth phase of Assembly elections is underway in Jharkhand today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to be a part of the festival of democracy by coming out to vote in maximum numbers.

"Today is the fourth round of polling in the Jharkhand Assembly elections. I request all voters to cast their vote and become a part of the sacred festival of democracy," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Notably, the polling for 15 Assembly constituencies is being held in districts of Deoghar, Giridih, Bokaro and Dhanbad. The Assembly seats where elections are being held today include -- Madhupur, Deoghar, Bagodar, Jamua, Gandey, Giridih, Dumri, Bokaro, Chandankiyari, Sindri, Nirsa, Dhanbad, Jharia, Tundi, and Baghmara.

The third phase of elections took place in 17 Assembly constituencies covering 8 districts on December 12, the second phase of elections held in 20 Assembly constituencies on December 7, while the first phase took place on November 30.

The fifth and the last phase of voting will be held on December 20 and the counting of votes will take place on December 23.