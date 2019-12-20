हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
2019 Jharkhand assembly election

Jharkhand Assembly exit polls live: Results to be out soon

As voting for the fifth and last phase of Jharkhand Legislative Assembly elections concludes on Friday, the exit polls results are expected to be released soon.

Jharkhand Assembly exit polls live: Results to be out soon

As voting for the fifth and last phase of Jharkhand Legislative Assembly elections concludes on Friday, the exit polls results are expected to be released soon.

Friday's voting was for 16 constituencies and the fates of two Jharkhand ministers and former chief minister Hemant Soren was on the line.

Voting for the 81-seat assembly began on November 30 and the results will be announced on Monday, December 23.

BJP will be hoping to repeat its 2014 election success and form a second successive government.

In the last assembly elections, BJP had managed to win 37 seats and after six Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) MLAs joined the saffron party, it emerged as the single largest party in the state. Raghubar Das was sworn in as the Chief Minister. 

Congress had managed to win six seats, while Jharkhand Mukti Morcha had secured 19 constituencies.

2019 Jharkhand assembly electionJharkhand assemblyRaghubar Das
