‘Jharkhand has become symbol of corruption..’: BJP on CM Hemant Soren's ED summon

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janta Party’s state president has commented on Jharkhand’s Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The State President, BJP Jharkhand on Thursday. Soren's problems may worsen as a result. Aside from that, the ED has conducted raids in numerous locations across the country in connection with this matter in recent months. ED's search operation is also ongoing at the same time. Meanwhile, the BJP has demanded that the Chief Minister resign. Deepak Prakash in his tweet quoted, “Jharkhand has become a symbol of corruption during the 32-month rule of the Hemant government. The Chief Minister has a direct role in protecting against corruption, he himself took the work of taking allocation of mineral mines in his own name and all this he did not only in his own name but also of his close ones.”Hemant Soren presided over the UPA legislators' meeting at his Ranchi residence today.

“Of all the raids that have happened so far, there is not a single case in Jharkhand where they have not found anything. The ED is not returning empty-handed, but has recovered crores of crores from the homes of the Chief Minister's close friends, which clearly shows that there is nothing black in the pulse but the whole pulse is black.” Deepak further added. “The law is doing its job and the hands of the law are long, no one can escape it, this is the belief of the public. ED is an independent organization and whoever commits an economic offence or engages in looting the state or plundering its mineral wealth, commits corruption, then ED will take action.”

अभी तक जितने भी रेड्स हुए हैं झारखंड में उनमें से एक भी केस ऐसा नहीं है जहां उन्हें कुछ भी नहीं मिला हो.



ED कहीं से खाली हाथ नहीं लौट रही है बल्कि करोड़ों करोड़ मुख्यमंत्री के करीबियों के घरों से बरामद किए हैं जिससे जाहिर है की दाल में कुछ काला नहीं बल्कि पूरी दाल ही काली है. — Deepak Prakash (@dprakashbjp) November 2, 2022

Soren has been summoned to appear before the central financial crime investigation agency on Thursday at its regional office in Ranchi, the state capital. Under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the agency wishes to question and record his statement (PMLA). JMM leader Manoj Pandey responded to the ED summons by saying, "ED will work." If there is an injustice, we will go to court. I'm not sure if ED can summon CM. If this is the case, CM will respond after consulting with legal experts. Is summoning him for those allegations legal? If this is the case, PM should be summoned in several cases. It's political vendetta."

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren presides over the UPA legislators' meeting at his residence in Ranchi



Three people have been arrested in connection with the case, including his political aide and MLA Pankaj Mishra. On July 8, the ED raided Mishra and his alleged associates in Sahibganj, Barhait, Rajmahal, Mirza Chauki, and Barharwa in Jharkhand, covering 19 locations in the case linked to alleged instances of illegal mining and extortion.