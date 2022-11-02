'Those who do such work are committing CRIME...': Mamata Banerjee makes SIGNIFICANT remark on Morbi incident

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to meet her Tamil Nadu counterpart, M K Stalin on November 2 during her visit to Chennai. They can discuss their respective strategies for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. During the visit, Banerjee commented on the Morbi bridge collapse. A suspension bridge collapsed on Sunday (October 30) in Gujarat which has now become a mega issue. She called for a thorough inspection of all old cable bridges in her state, to avoid any future mishap like Morbi. Banerjee during the visit commented on those who are not constructing such bridges and playing with the lives of people are committing crimes, as per Mamata Banerjee. She further added that the state government is not properly helping people because they are busy with Gujarat elections.

Harsendu Panchal, the Public Prosecutor in this city, made some startling revelations in the Morbi bridge collapse case on Wednesday. He stated, citing the FSL's preliminary report, that the contractor did not change the cables, that rusted ropes were only painted, and that the flooring was changed. Panchal presented a detailed report of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in a sealed cover to the First Class Judicial Magistrate here on Tuesday late evening. Mamata Banerjee also wants the government to make a judiciary committee on the Morbi bridge collapse.

Politics is not greater than the lives of people. I express my condolences to the families of the victims - Hon'ble CM @MamataOfficial on the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy. pic.twitter.com/WgO6F2QUGl — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) November 2, 2022

All about the Morbi Bridge collapse

On Sunday (October 30) the Morbi bridge collapsed above the Machchhu River, killing over 130 people. People were seen falling into the river in disturbing videos and photos. When the bridge collapsed over 500 people drowned in the Machchhu River. Residents and government officials began rescue efforts immediately. The Morbi bridge is a popular local picnic spot that draws large crowds on weekends and other holidays.

That area has no electricity connection - a factor that made the rescue operations further difficult. Local MLA Lalit said that the overbridge was inaugurated just 6 months ago due to the elections. He alleged that the work was done in extreme haste and proper checks were not made.

Lawyers refuse to fight Morbi Bridge Collapse case

Lawyers in Gujarat's Morbi staged a protest march, expressing their refusal to fight the case for all nine accused in the Morbi bridge collapse case, in which 135 people were killed on October 30. Two of the nine accused are members of the Oreva group (a Gujarat-based electrical appliance manufacturer), which is being investigated for allegedly opening the Morbi suspension bridge without informing the local municipality on Gujarati New Year's Day.

The Oreva group was awarded the contract to maintain the century-old suspension bridge. Four of the accused in the case have been placed in police custody until Saturday, while the other five have been placed in judicial custody. Two of the four people in police custody are Oreva company managers, and the other two are fabrication work contractors. Morbi's lawyers have refused to fight the case on behalf of all nine defendants.

Morbi bridge collapse - ‘Act of God' as per the accused

According to reports, one of the defence lawyers argued that this was an act of God, and thus the arrest of the accused was illegal. "The accused inside the Court framed the mishap as an `Act of God, but as per the FIR registered in the case it is a case of `criminal negligence and not an `Act of God," Dilip, Ex-President, Morbi Bar Association said. "The Morbi Bar Association will also take a rally to the incident spot, where the bridge collapsed, and will pay tribute to the deceased of the Morbi mishap," said Jeetu Jadeja head of Morbi Bar Association. The suspension bridge above the Machchhu River in the Morbi district collapsed on October 30.