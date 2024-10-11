Jharkhand: Two Naxalites Killed In Police Encounter Near Ganiotri Forest

Two Naxalites were killed in a police encounter in the Ganiotri forest of Jharkhand, approximately 170 km from Ranchi, officials said on Thursday.

The two individuals are Harendra Ganjhu, sub-zonal commander of the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), and his associate, Ishwar Ganjhu.

Harendra Ganjhu had 48 pending cases against him, while Ishwar Ganjhu had about a dozen cases.

Another Naxalite identified as Gopal Ganjhu was arrested also at the scene, officials said, noting that the encounter occurred on Wednesday night.

According to PTI, Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta confirmed the deaths of Ganjhu, also known by several aliases including Ramdas Bhogta and Netaji, and Ishwar Ganjhu, during the encounter.

The two were involved in the ambush and killing of two personnel from the Chatra district force, Sukhan Ram and Sikandar Singh.

During the encounter, police recovered three live AK-47 bullets, an AK-47 rifle, a country-made firearm, four mobile phones and a motorcycle.