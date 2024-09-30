J&K Assembly Polls: Srinagar Markets Witness Surge In Garland Sales Ahead Of Elections

The assembly elections in Kashmir have transformed into a festive season, with a notable increase in vibrant garlands adorning the region. As people join various political parties and engage in widespread campaigning, the demand for these colorful garlands has surged, resulting in a booming business in Srinagar's markets.

Traditional markets in Srinagar, such as Maharaja Bazar, Bohri Kadal, Habba Kadal, and Koker Bazar, are experiencing a significant boost in garland sales as political party workers rush to buy colorful garlands to welcome their leaders at party offices and campaign sites.

Local vendors report that the demand for garlands has surged since the election process began, bringing a welcome boost to their businesses.

Tariq Ali Sofi, a garland wholesaler in Koker Bazaar, shared his experience: “Sales have gone up considerably. People from villages and other districts are coming to purchase garlands, primarily for election-related events. The garlands are often meant for ministers and MLAs, so we know they're buying for election purposes. My sales have increased by 75%, which has been very beneficial.”

Like Tariq, many other wholesalers and retailers across Srinagar and Kashmir are benefiting from the rise in garland sales. The prices of garlands range from ₹100 to ₹10,000, depending on the size and the status of the leader being honored. Political workers and leaders typically buy standard garlands, but for high-profile figures, more expensive garlands are purchased.

Shopkeepers across Jammu and Kashmir have already sold garlands worth lakhs of rupees and expect demand to increase further, especially when election results are announced. The victorious parties and successful candidates are expected to celebrate with full enthusiasm. Now, all eyes are on October 8th to see which leaders these garlands will bring good luck to.