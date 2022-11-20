topStoriesenglish
J&K: Encounter breaks out in Anantnag of south Kashmir

The exchange of fire is ongoing, and more information is awaited. According to police sources, two terrorists have been captured; however, the exact number will be revealed once the operation is completed

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Edited By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 12:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The joint searching party came under fire as they cordoned off the suspected spot as hiding terrorists fired upon the searching party
  • As per police inputs, two terrorists are trapped. However, the actual number can be told yet

J&K: Encounter breaks out in Anantnag of south Kashmir

Srinagar: Terrorists and security forces clashed in the early hours of the morning at Cheki Dudoo village in the Bijbehera area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district. According to the police, According to an officer, the Jammu and Kashmir police received information about the presence of terrorists in the village, and security forces - the Police, Army, and CRPF - launched a joint cordon and search operation in Cheki Dudoo village of Anantnag district in south Kashmir. He went on to say that the joint search party came under fire as they cordoned off the suspected location because hiding terrorists opened fire on them. Forces retaliated with fire, and an encounter ensued.

The exchange of fire is ongoing, and more information is awaited. According to police sources, two terrorists have been captured; however, the exact number will be revealed once the operation is completed.

