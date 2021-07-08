हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
J&K

J&K encounter: Two Pakistani terrorists shot dead, 2 soldiers killed in action

Two Pakistani terrorists were shot dead while two Indian soldiers were killed in action during an encounter along the Line of Control.

J&amp;K encounter: Two Pakistani terrorists shot dead, 2 soldiers killed in action
File photo

Srinagar: Two Pakistani terrorists were shot dead in an encounter along the Line of Control while two Indian soldiers were killed in the operation on Thursday (July 8, 2021), a defence spokesperson in Jammu and Kashmir said.

Issuing a press staement in the matter, the defence spokesperson said: "Based on information about infiltration and movement of terrorists in Dadal, Sundarbani sector, Rajouri district, the army had launched extensive search operations on Jun 29."

Further, the information was corroborated on July 8. "A search and destroy patrol seeking proactive engagement with the terrorists, spotted them at Dadal forest and challenged them," he said.

In the operation, Nb Sub Sreejith M and Sepoy Maruprolu Jaswanth Reddy received fatal injuries.

"The terrorists opened fire and lobbed hand grenades, leading to a fierce encounter in which two foreign terrorists from Pakistan have been killed. In the operation, two jawans received fatal injuries. A detailed search of the area continues," he said.

Meanwhile, in a joint operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore, the police and CRPF busted a hideout belonging to the banned terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen. One over ground worker (OGW) was arrested during the raid. The security said that they recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
J&KJ&K encounterLine of controlIndian Army
Next
Story

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik appeals for smooth conduct of Puri Ratha Yatra amidst COVID scare

Must Watch

PT22M58S

Cabinet Reshuffle: First briefing of the new cabinet