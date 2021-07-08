J&K encounter: Two Pakistani terrorists shot dead, 2 soldiers killed in action

Srinagar: Two Pakistani terrorists were shot dead in an encounter along the Line of Control while two Indian soldiers were killed in the operation on Thursday (July 8, 2021), a defence spokesperson in Jammu and Kashmir said.

Issuing a press staement in the matter, the defence spokesperson said: "Based on information about infiltration and movement of terrorists in Dadal, Sundarbani sector, Rajouri district, the army had launched extensive search operations on Jun 29."

Further, the information was corroborated on July 8. "A search and destroy patrol seeking proactive engagement with the terrorists, spotted them at Dadal forest and challenged them," he said.

In the operation, Nb Sub Sreejith M and Sepoy Maruprolu Jaswanth Reddy received fatal injuries.

"The terrorists opened fire and lobbed hand grenades, leading to a fierce encounter in which two foreign terrorists from Pakistan have been killed. In the operation, two jawans received fatal injuries. A detailed search of the area continues," he said.

Meanwhile, in a joint operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore, the police and CRPF busted a hideout belonging to the banned terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen. One over ground worker (OGW) was arrested during the raid. The security said that they recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

