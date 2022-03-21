J&K: Four injured, 4 rescued as avalanche hits vehicle in Kupwara

Kupwara: Swift action of army and locals saved a dozen lives when a vehicle came under snow slide at Sadhna Top of Kupwara district.

Officials said, "Four persons were injured while at least eight persons including four females were rescued after a vehicle they were travelling in was hit by an avalanche Sadna top in Tangdhar area." All four persons who sustained injuries were rushed to the hospital for advanced treatment.

A Beacon official said that a Sumo bearing registration number JK09-5693 was hit by an avalanche at Sadhna Top in the Tangdhar area of the district.

He said that following the incident, a massive rescue operation was launched by the authorities including army and civilian, and rescued all eight persons.



