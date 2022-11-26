J&K: Handicraft department starts three days arts exhibitions in Srinagar

Srinagar: Jammu Kashmir artist got new platform to boost their talent and hope this initiative of government will help them to have bright future. Local artists of Jammu and Kashmir are happy as to boost their talent and work. The Handicraft department of Jammu and Kashmir have started new initiative by organising exhibitions in Srinagar for artists to exhibit their talent. In Srinagar Government Arts Emporium Building, an art exhibition by local artist Deepa Soni was thrown open for the public. The artist says her exhibition depicts Kashmir valley in a positive way.

Deepa Soni, a visual artist hails from Udhampur area of Jammu region and has been living in Srinagar for some time. She has captured the essence of Kashmir's natural beauty along with arts and crafts of the region. Soni has put out various types of paintings wherein oil colours, water colours, fusion, three-dimensional and other paintings are on display in the exhibition. She says the platforms provided by the Handicraft department are an encouragement for the artists in the Union Territory.

"As you can see in my paintings it depicts Kashmir in a very positive way. The beauty and the colours and all positive vibes around. This whole show is organised by the Handicraft department and the tourism department also helped. They want to support the upcoming artists. Our art and culture are so rich," said Deepa Soni, Artist.

The exhibition will continue for three days, and after this exhibition department of handicraft has received a huge number of requests from local artists to provide them a space to display their art and craft. The department of Handicraft now plans to continue with organising these exhibitions and providing a space for artists and artisans to promote the craft space of the Valley.

Director Handicrafts, Mehmood Shah said ''We have been approached by a lot of artists to help promote their art and craft. The arts emporium is a heritage art building and we have kept a hall specially for art displays, we did an exhibition two weeks ago where we showcased the last artisan involved in glazed pottery in Kashmir and then we got a lot of requests by people who want to display their art and we are carrying forward the same thing and I am extremely happy that more and more people are approaching us and want to showcase their talent and we are welcoming them."

The local youth of the valley were happy that such exhibitions are being held in Srinagar city and to witness the various art forms of the Kashmir region which they know little about. Initiatives like these will help people to go back to art and it's a wonderful thing. And they believe that now the talent of Jammu Kashmir will come in light as they have now a platform to prove themselves.