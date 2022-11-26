Ex-Cong MLA Asif Khan, father of MCD candidate, sent to 14-day judicial custody for MANHANDLING cop in Delhi

New Delhi: A court here on Saturday sent former Congress legislator Asif Khan to judicial custody for 14 days. Khan, whose daughter is contesting the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, was arrested early on Saturday for allegedly misbehaving with a police officer and manhandling him, police said. Earlier on Friday, Asif Khan, a resident of Shaheen Bagh was addressing a public gathering, in front of the Tayyab mosque using a portable speaker, and misbehaved with Sub Inspector Akshay, who approached to Asif and inquired about the gathering. The former legislator was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Aditi Rao, who remanded him in judicial custody.

A detailed order in the matter is awaited. Meanwhile, Khan's counsel moved his client's bail application before the court, which will be heard on Monday.

Also Read: ‘BJP's 10 videos vs AAP’s 10 guarantees’: Arvind Kejriwal confident of BIG win in Delhi MCD polls

"On November 25 a police personnel, Sub Inspector Akshay, during patrolling in the area noticed a gathering of about 20-30 people in front of Tayyab Masjid. The policeman reached in front of Tayyab Masjid near the gathering, where Asif Mohammad Khan, (father of Congress MCD Councillor candidate Ms Ariba Khan) a resident of Thokar number 9, Shaheen Bagh, Delhi along with his supporters was present in front of Tayyab Masjid and addressing the gathering using a portable speaker," Delhi Police said on Friday.

During patrolling near Tayyab Masjid area yesterday, police constable noticed a gathering. One Asif Mohd Khan, father of Congress MCD Counselor candidate Ariba Khan along with his supporters was addressing the gathering using loud hailer: Delhi Police



(Screengrab of viral video) pic.twitter.com/ownec4cHMs — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2022

"When the police personnel on duty asked Asif Mohammad Khan for permission from of the Election Commission regarding the gathering. Hearing this Asif Mohammad Khan became aggressive and started misbehaving with the cop. Asif Mohammad Khan used abusive language and manhandled the policeman on duty," the police added.

Case registered at Shaheen Bagh police station against former Congress MLA #AsifKhan u/s 186 & 353 for abusing cop



According to police, the incident took place when Asif Khan was addressing a gathering of around 20-30 people in front of Taiyyab Masjid.#Congress pic.twitter.com/1z8lyHyO6R — #जयश्रीराधे (@gayatrigkhurana) November 26, 2022

Sub Inspector Akshay has given a complaint against the accused at the Shaheen Bagh Police Station. Delhi Police has registered a complaint against Asif Khan, based on the complainant police personnel Akshay under 186/353 sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police`s investigation into this matter is underway.

The Shaheen Bagh police station has registered an FIR against Khan under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(With agency inputs)