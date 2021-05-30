J&K issues fresh COVID curbs, education institutions to remain shut till June 15

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday (May 30) issued fresh COVID-19 related restrictions, with some relaxations in the Union Territory (UT) to be implemented from tomorrow until further orders.

The administration issued a set of guidelines, which stated that salons, barbershops and liquor shops have been permitted to open on three days of the week except for the weekend, that is Saturday and Sunday. Restaurants have been permitted to operate all day except the weekend for home delivery of orders. Stand-alone shops of all types and outdoor shopping complexes have also been given permission to open on an alternate day basis.

However, indoor shopping malls have been permitted to open only 25 per cent of the total shops. Canteens and eateries at bus stands, railways stations and airports can remain open all day, as per the new guidelines.

All sportspersons have been allowed to resume their training on open grounds. Meanwhile, gyms, spas, swimming pools, cinemas, bars will remain closed until further orders.

All schools and coaching centres will remain closed till June 15 this year. All universities and colleges will also remain closed till June 15 except for courses that require physical presence. Outdoors bazaars and `outdoor shopping complexes are also permitted to open on an alternate day basis or a rotation system (except on Saturdays and Sundays) as per a roster to be issued by concerned DCs.

The ceiling on the number of people permitted to attend gatherings functions shall be 20 in case of funerals and 25 for all other kinds of social religious gatherings, whether indoors or at outdoor venues.

Religious places and places of worship shall continue to remain open for the public, subject to the SOP already issued in this regard, the order said.

The existing guidelines and SOPs in place for compulsory testing of all incoming passengers travellers to Jammu and Kashmir shall be strictly enforced. Moreover, everyone will have to compulsorily undergo a COVID-19 antigen test as prescribed by the protocol in use and may be subjected to quarantine if necessary as per protocol in use.

The Universities have been permitted to seek in-person attendance of minimal staff only for research/lab/thesis work etc.

“However, such staff of educational institutions as are needed by the concerned District Disaster Management Authorities for official duties shall not be exempted from duties on account of this order.”

Even where some institutions are allowed to be opened by specific or general order, educational institutions are strongly advised to take full safety precautions especially by ensuring social distancing, staggered attendance, maintaining sanitation and hygiene, early identification and isolation of suspect cases. An important guideline in MoE's SOP is also reiterated in this regard, the order reads.

All Cinemas, multiplexes, Clubs, Gyms, Spas, Massage Centers and paid parks shall continue to remain closed, it reads.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Jammu and Kashmir have 39,255 active Covid-19 cases.

