J&K LG Manoj Sinha Inaugurates Srinagar's 'London Like' Poloview Market

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched the first Smart City project in Srinagar. Poloview, Kashmir’s oldest high-end market, reopened today after a makeover. The market has been renovated to resemble London’s Walking Market. The market will have no electricity or telephone wires, or vehicles. Sinha said that Srinagar’s markets will now look like those of Mumbai and Delhi. “People will feel like they are in Delhi or Mumbai while shopping,” he said. He added that many more markets will soon follow this model.

The Poloview market is one of the oldest markets in Kashmir. This market is known for selling traditional things of Kashmir, here one can often see the rush of tourists in the market. In the mid 90's this market used to be the first choice of foreign tourists. But now it has been made like London's Walking Market.

The walkway passing between the shops has been made with excellent stone-cladding tiles. Now instead of vehicles cycles will run in this market and no electricity or telephone pole or wire will be seen, everything has been made underground.

Along with the walkway, arrangements have also been made for the people coming to the market to sit and listen to music so that shopping can be done in a soothing mood. A cycle stand is also available in the market so that people in the market can ride the cycle and do shopping.

Shopkeepers of this market praised the uplifting of the market and thanked the Government and are now hopeful that the coming tourist season will be very profitable.

Mudasir Ahmad (shopkeeper) said it’s a new concept that Government has adopted we have seen it in foreign countries until now, and we hope this will attract more people to our shops and come season will be profitable for us. We are hopeful that this government will do uplifting of other markets of Kashmir too.

Srinagar city is undergoing massive improvements under smart city projects worth Rs 3000 crore. The administration says Srinagar can't be better than what it is going to be. Under smart city projects, the J&K administration has introduced cycle Tracks which are laid across Srinagar and cycles are available at various points of the city for rent.

The famous clock tower known as Ghanta Ghar is also being renovated, and the roads around it are being given a facelift. Now in Kashmir which is an earth paradise apart from beauty, the pleasure and facilities of foreign countries will also be available for people.