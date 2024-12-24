J&K News: A unique protest took place outside the CM residence over the controversial reservation policy in Jammu and Kashmir, where NC MPs joined the students in the protest against their own government. National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mahdi led the students' protest against the reservation policy of Jammu and Kashmir and walked about a kilometer with the students to stage a massive protest in front of the CM residence.

Ruhullah had already given an ultimatum to his government till December 22 to act on the reservation policy, and as no concrete steps were taken by the government, he announced the protest in front of the CM residence. Hundreds of students joined him in the protest and praised the parliament's stand for the students. Ruhullah said that the fight will continue until a decision is taken on this. He said that this is not politics; it is a fight for the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi said, “The students have apprehensions, so I am with them so that they can be heard. I will speak on their behalf, and I want the government to listen to them, and they are being heard. It is a matter of justice; now there is more than 70% interest. We all should speak to correct this injustice. We are not against anyone. We want rationalization. This is a right demand. It feels good if everyone comes together, keeping politics aside. It is my responsibility to fight for the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and this will continue.”

Later, Peoples Democratic Party leader Iltija Mufti and MLA Pulwama Waheed Ur Rehman Para and AIP MLA Sheikh Khurshid joined the protest along with their other activists and gathered with the students outside the official residence of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at Gupkar Road, Srinagar, to protest the reservation policy implemented in Jammu and Kashmir. PDP leader Iltija Mufti, adding her voice to the demand for the time-bound repeal of the policy, stressed that merit should not be compromised. She said that we must rise above politics and fight for our people.

Iltija Mufti, PDP leader, said, "Our future has pulled me in; politics will keep happening, Article 370 and other issues will keep going on, but we are forgetting the issues of our UA. There should be a rationalization of these; will they study or fight? so we are here to fight for them and not to do politics."

The gathering outside the Chief Minister's residence is a significant moment in the pressure to change reservation policies in Jammu and Kashmir. The current policy introduced by the Lieutenant Governor-led administration ahead of the assembly elections has drawn significant criticism for disproportionately giving preference to reserved categories while limiting opportunities for the general category. The students are demanding a change in the reservation policy. The protest march started from Burn Hall School and reached the CM residence, where a sit-in was held for hours.

Dr. Mohammad Umar Mir: “We came to the streets because our place is not here. Our purpose of coming here is to rationalize the reservation system. We are not against any category; we just want it to be rationalized. We thank the politicians who stood with us today.”

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expressed solidarity with the protesters, saying he would join them if allowed by the authorities. He emphasized the need for justice and fairness in addressing reservation issues, arguing that the current situation undermines the interests of open merit candidates. In a post on X, he urged immediate attention to the concerns raised by the students and called for a balanced approach that protects all sections of society.

Outside the CM residence, Agha Ruhullah announced that a delegation of five students representing different areas of Jammu and Kashmir will go to meet the Chief Minister directly to put forward their demands, and when this delegation came out, they said that they talked to the CM, and he said that whatever is in his power, he will do it immediately, but he asked for six months' time, which the students do not seem to accept. The students say that they will talk to everyone and then a decision will be taken.