J&K Police Crack Down On Terrorist Supporters, Attach House, Car In Baramulla

Baramulla: The Jammu and Kashmir Police in Baramulla district attached a residential house and a vehicle that were used for supporting militant activities in north Kashmir, according to a statement issued to GNS. The police said that they were continuing their crackdown on those who harbour militants and provide logistic support to them. They attached a residential house and a vehicle (Swift Car) under sections of 25 UA (P) Act in Baramulla.

Seizure of illegal arms and ammunition

The statement said that during the investigation of a case registered at Police Station Uri, a vehicle (Swift Car) with registration number CH01AD-9588 was seized as it was used for transporting illegal arms and ammunition from one place to another for militant activities. The vehicle was attached by the DySP SIU Baramulla, CIO of the case, under the powers of UA (P) Act, after getting approval from the competent authority.

Attachment of residential house

The statement further said that during the investigation of another case registered at Police Station Kreeri, a residential house belonging to Farooq Ahmad Bhat, son of Late Ghulam Mohammad, resident of Wanigam Payeen, was attached as it was used for harboring militants. The house was situated on land survey number 2020 min and 2021 min at Wanigam Payeen. The house was attached by Dr. Khalid Ashraf- JKPS, DySP Ops Kreeri, IO of the case, under the powers of UA (P) Act, after getting approval from the competent authority.