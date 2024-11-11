J&K: Security Forces Hunt Terrorists In Kishtwar Forests After Para Commando Killed In Encounter

A massive search operation continued Monday in the dense forests of Jammu & Kashmir’s Kishtwar district as security forces combed the area for terrorists responsible for the death of an elite para commando. The search, which has been ongoing for over four days, intensified following the death of Naib Subedar Rakesh Kumar of the Army’s 2 Para unit, who was killed in a gunfight with terrorists in the Keshwan area on Sunday.

Security forces launched the encounter when joint search parties from the army and police intercepted the terrorists around 11 a.m. Sunday. “Fierce firing exchanges had continued for over four hours,” an official stated, adding that, aside from the fatality of the para commando, three other soldiers sustained injuries. Despite the intense firefight, the terrorists managed to evade capture, and no further contact was established after the encounter.

Officials believe that three to four terrorists, suspected of killing two village defense guards (VDGs) in Ohli village, remain holed up in the Keshwan area. “Thick foliage and the challenging topography of the area pose a significant obstacle, but the security forces are determined to track and neutralize the terrorists,” officials said.

The encounter follows the brutal killing of two civilians, Nazir Ahmad and Kuldeep Kumar, both VDGs from Ohli village, who were abducted and murdered by the terrorists. Their deaths have stirred anger and grief in Kishtwar, where hundreds attended their funeral, and the town observed a complete shutdown in protest.

The recent surge in terrorist activity in the hilly districts of Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Rajouri, Kathua, and Udhampur has raised alarms among security forces. These foreign mercenaries, active for several months, have engaged in a series of attacks on military, security forces, police, and civilians before retreating into the densely forested areas, making them difficult to apprehend.