J&K to reopen of schools for all after Feb 28; Theaters, gyms to function at 25% capacity

Jammu: The government ordered the commencement of offline teaching for all classes after February 28 in winter zone schools in Jammu and Kashmir.

The J&K State Executive Committee (SEC) however kept attendance at indoor gatherings to 50 per cent of the authorized capacity while cinema halls, theatres, restaurants, clubs, gymnasiums, and swimming pools have been permitted to function at 25 per cent of the authorized capacity with due precautions.

Announcing the guidelines after a fresh review of the COVID-19 situation, the SEC, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary A K Mehta, said that the Winter Zone Schools of J&K shall commence offline teaching for all classes after February 28 when winter vacation come to end.

The Government order reads “The Head of the Institutions must ensure that guidelines related to vaccination for students above 15 years, social distancing norms and Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) are followed strictly including regular screening at the entrance of the Institution,”

Further it's saying, "All the Summer Zone School students in J&K of Classes 9th to 12th between 15-17 age group whose routine offline teaching commenced from 14 February 2022 must carry a vaccination certificate with them."

"Every school must further ensure full compliance to Covid Appropriate Behaviour and SOPs. They must also ensure screening and testing of any symptomatic students to contain any possibility of spread of the virus in their Institutions."

"The District Magistrates (Chairperson, DDMAs) of respective Districts of J&K shall adopt a Zero Tolerance policy towards non-compliance of covid appropriate behaviour and shall ensure due action against defaulters under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, Epidemic Act and the Indian Penal Code."



