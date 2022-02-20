हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

J&K to reopen of schools for all after Feb 28; Theaters, gyms to function at 25% capacity

The classes from 9 to 12 in Summer Zone have reopened for offline teaching from February 14 while offline classes for junior grades will start from February 21. While Schools in the winter zone can start physical classes after February 28.  

J&amp;K to reopen of schools for all after Feb 28; Theaters, gyms to function at 25% capacity
Image credit: ANI

Jammu: The government ordered the commencement of offline teaching for all classes after February 28 in winter zone schools in Jammu and Kashmir.

The J&K State Executive Committee (SEC) however kept attendance at indoor gatherings to 50 per cent of the authorized capacity while cinema halls, theatres, restaurants, clubs, gymnasiums, and swimming pools have been permitted to function at 25 per cent of the authorized capacity with due precautions.

Announcing the guidelines after a fresh review of the COVID-19 situation, the SEC, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary A K Mehta, said that the Winter Zone Schools of J&K shall commence offline teaching for all classes after February 28 when winter vacation come to end.

The Government order reads “The Head of the Institutions must ensure that guidelines related to vaccination for students above 15 years, social distancing norms and Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) are followed strictly including regular screening at the entrance of the Institution,” 

Further it's saying, "All the Summer Zone School students in J&K of Classes 9th to 12th between 15-17 age group whose routine offline teaching commenced from 14 February 2022 must carry a vaccination certificate with them."

"Every school must further ensure full compliance to Covid Appropriate Behaviour and SOPs. They must also ensure screening and testing of any symptomatic students to contain any possibility of spread of the virus in their Institutions."

"The District Magistrates (Chairperson, DDMAs) of respective Districts of J&K shall adopt a Zero Tolerance policy towards non-compliance of covid appropriate behaviour and shall ensure due action against defaulters under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, Epidemic Act and the Indian Penal Code."
 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19J&KSchools
Next
Story

ECL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies for 313 Mining Sardar posts, apply at easterncoal.gov.in

Must Watch

PT19M41S

Due to voting, today Sunday became 'Super' Sunday, what was the whole day special today?