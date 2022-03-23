हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
grenade attack

J&K: Two soldiers injured in grenade attack in Srinagar

At about 8 pm terrorists hurled a grenade upon joint deployment of police and CRPF at the Zindshah chowk Rainawai area of Srinagar.

J&amp;K: Two soldiers injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Image credit: ANI

Srinagar: Jammu Kashmir police spokesman on Wednesday (March 23) said, at about 8 pm terrorists hurled a grenade upon joint deployment of police and CRPF at Zindshah chowk Rainawai area of Srinagar. He said, "In this terror incident, Police personnel and CRPF jawan got splinter injuries and were shifted to nearby hospital for the treatment of their injuries. Senior Police officers immediately reached the terror crime spot."

The area has been cordoned and a search has been launched. The police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. The investigation is in progress.

A police official said, "Grenade was lobbed towards CRPF’s 82 battalion bunker in Rainawari. The CRPF and police soldiers were on duty standing outside the bunker and received splinter injuries, both are shifted to hospital and their condition is stable with minor injuries."

Tags:
grenade attackSrinagarTerrorist attackJammu and Kashmir
