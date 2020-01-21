JNUSU files petition in Delhi High Court challenging hostel manual, fee hike

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) on Tuesday (January 21) approached the Delhi High Court seeking a direction to quash the new Inter Hostel Administration's decision of fee hike. The petition filed by the student body also sought registration at old rates without late fines.

The JNUSU, which has been on a strike on the issue since October 28 last year, has urged the students to continue the boycott of registration and all academic activities.

The semester registration process at JNU took place between January 1-17. However, according to Jawaharlal Nehru University administration, over 80 per cent of students have registered for the winter semester. "Out of 8,500 students at JNU, 82& of students have cleared their hostel dues for winter semester registration as on Monday," varsity vice-chancellor said.

Earlier this month, the university had witnessed tussle between students groups over the issue of registration. Amid the stir, some masked men had entered the university and gone on a rampage on the night of January 5 in the campus, assaulting students and a few professors with sticks and rods, besides storming hostels.

Two office-bearers of the JNUSU, including President Aishe Ghosh, who was reportedly hit over the eye with an iron rod, received severe injuries and accused RSS' student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for the rampant violence. JNUSU General Secretary Satish Chandra was also injured in the attack.

Hostel rooms, and lobbies were vandalised during the assault while several vehicles standing on roads were damaged by the unidentified miscreants.

According to intelligence reports and students, the genesis of the clashes began in the confrontation between students seeking to stall the semester registration process as part of their agitation against the hostel fees hike and groups opposing them. Members of the earlier group were allegedly behind the disruption of the varsity`s Wifi network late on Friday.

The JNU administration summoned the police which deployed in the campus and prohibitory orders were imposed.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah ordered the Delhi Police to take all necessary action to control the situation in the campus, and also ordered an inquiry into the matter. According to officials, Shah spoke to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik following the violence.

The violence was condemned by leaders across the political spectrum.