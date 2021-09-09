Jorhat boat accident: Two still missing, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma orders high-level probe

Jorhat: A day after a boat capsized in the Brahmaputra river, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday (September 9) visited the accident site and met the victims who were rescued at the hospital.

He also ordered the police to register a criminal case and initiate a high-level probe into the incident.

“Visited the boat accident site near Nimati Ghat & took stock of the present situation & rescue operations by @NDRFHQ & SDRF. Have directed Jorhat Dist Admin to register a criminal case on the accident. A high-level inquiry will also be instituted today,” Sarma said in a tweet.

He also shared pictures of his meeting with the victims at Jorhat Medical College & Hospital.

“I met those injured in boat accident & enquired about their health. Also urged doctors to ensure best treatment,” he tweeted.

The chief minister ordered a ban on all single-engine private boats from plying to Majuli with immediate effect and announced that the construction of a proposed bridge between Jorhat and Majuli will start from November 2021 and will be completed in four years.

He further said, “From today, plying of private ferries will be stopped as they don't have marine engine. If owners wish to convert single engine to marine engine, GoA will provide grant of Rs 10 lakh with 75% subsidy.”

At least one person is dead and two more are missing after a private boat with 90 people onboard capsized and sank in Brahmaputra on Wednesday evening, following a head-on collision with a government-owned ferry near Nimati Ghat.

