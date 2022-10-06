JoSAA 2022 Counselling last date for online reporting TODAY at josaa.nic.in, Round 4 on Oct 8- Check details here

JoSAA 2022: Joint Seat Allocation Authority, JoSAA will be closing the online reporting for candidates soon. As per the timetable, candidates who received seats in Round 3 of the JoSAA 2022 Counseling have till today, October 6, 2022, to appear for online reporting, document verification, and fee payment. On October 3, 2022, the JoSAA Round 3 Result was made available on the official website, josaa.nic.in, where applicants may complete the procedure.

Candidates have until 5 PM today to turn in their paperwork, show up for reporting, and pay the costs for the seats they have been assigned.

JoSAA 2022 Counselling – Important Dates

Online reporting: fee payment / document upload / response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 3) October 6, 2022 till 5 PM Initiation of Withdrawal of seat / Exit from seat allocation process (Round 3) October 6, 2022 till 5 PM Last day to respond to query (Round 3) October 7, 2022 till 5 PM Last date for Withdrawal Query Response October 7, 2022 till 5 PM Round 4 Seat Allotment Result October 8, 2022 at 5 PM

The fourth round of JoSAA 2022 counselling will begin on October 8, 2022, following the publication of the seat allocation results. There will be a total of 6 rounds for JoSAA Counseling. It is important for applicants to remember that Round 6 of the counselling process will be the final one for IIT admissions.





