JoSAA 2022 Counselling last date for online reporting TODAY at josaa.nic.in, Round 4 on Oct 8- Check details here

JoSAA 2022 Counselling: The online reporting facility for Round 3 candidates will be closing today, October 6, 2022. Candidates who wish to apply for their allotted seats can submit their documents and fees latest by 5 PM today on josaa.nic.in

Oct 06, 2022, 09:25 AM IST

JoSAA 2022: Joint Seat Allocation Authority, JoSAA will be closing the online reporting for candidates soon. As per the timetable, candidates who received seats in Round 3 of the JoSAA 2022 Counseling have till today, October 6, 2022, to appear for online reporting, document verification, and fee payment. On October 3, 2022, the JoSAA Round 3 Result was made available on the official website, josaa.nic.in, where applicants may complete the procedure.

Candidates have until 5 PM today to turn in their paperwork, show up for reporting, and pay the costs for the seats they have been assigned.

JoSAA 2022 Counselling – Important Dates

Online reporting: fee payment / document upload / response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 3) October 6, 2022 till 5 PM
Initiation of Withdrawal of seat / Exit from seat allocation process (Round 3) October 6, 2022 till 5 PM
Last day to respond to query (Round 3) October 7, 2022 till 5 PM
Last date for Withdrawal Query Response October 7, 2022 till 5 PM
Round 4 Seat Allotment Result October 8, 2022 at 5 PM

The fourth round of JoSAA 2022 counselling will begin on October 8, 2022, following the publication of the seat allocation results. There will be a total of 6 rounds for JoSAA Counseling. It is important for applicants to remember that Round 6 of the counselling process will be the final one for IIT admissions.



 

