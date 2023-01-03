JP Nadda mentions former RSS chief Balasaheb Deoras instead of Bal Thackeray; Uddhav camp reacts

New Delhi: In an apparent slip of the tongue while criticising ex-Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Monday (January 2, 2023) mentioned former RSS chief Balasaheb Deoras instead of Bal Thackeray.

"Thackeray for the greed of power backstabbed the BJP and supported those against whom former RSS Sarsanghchalak Balasaheb Deoras fought all his life," Nadda said while addressing rallies in Maharashtra's Chandrapur and Aurangabad.

He repeated the name of Deoras during his speeches.

आज महाराष्ट्र के चंद्रपुर में भव्य जनसभा को संबोधित किया।



आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के नेतृत्व में सरकार के कार्य करने की संस्कृति में परिवर्तन आया है।



आज डबल ईंजन सरकार में वाइब्रेंट गुजरात है और मैग्नेटिक महाराष्ट्र है। विकास की गति और तेज व सर्वस्पर्शी होगी। pic.twitter.com/TCMnHyfIhF — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 2, 2023

Reacting to Nadda's remarks, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve, who belongs to the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction, said that the BJP leader should first learn the name of Balasaheb Thackeray before he visits Maharashtra again.

"Naddaji, learn the name of Balasaheb Thackeray when you come back to Maharashtra next time. Today, you called Balasaheb Thackeray Balasaheb Deoras. Those who don't know the name of Balasaheb Thackeray can't take forward the legacy of his thinking," he said in a tweet in Marathi.

नड्डाजी, यापुढे महाराष्ट्रात येताना 'बाळासाहेब ठाकरे' हे नाव पाठ करून या. आज सभेत आपण त्यांचा 'बाळासाहेब देवरस' असा उल्लेख केला. जे बाळासाहेबांच्या नावाचा उल्लेख धड करू शकत नाहीत, ते त्यांच्या धगधगत्या विचारांचा वारसा काय सांभाळणार! — Ambadas Danve (@iambadasdanve) January 2, 2023

He also tweeted a couple of video clips claiming the people had left the venue of Nadda's rally in Aurangabad before his speech.

"BJP president Nadda should see this scene. People left the ground before you (Nadda) addressed the rally. Aurangabad (Sambhajinagar) belongs to Shiv Sena of Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray. It is now underlined by the people of Aurangabad in your (Nadda's) presence," Danve said.

Nadda was addressing rallies in Chandrapur and Aurangabad as part of the BJP's plan to win 18 "difficult" seats in Maharashtra in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.