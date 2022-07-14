Kaali Poster Row: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on Sunday in the wake of Mahua Maitra's recent remarks on 'Maa Kali', the day has been tumultuous. Mahua was targeted by Amit Malviya, head of the BJP's IT cell and a Bengal observer, highlighting part of Modi's speech. The Trinamool MP of Krishnanagar also countered. Another Trinamool MP Saugata Roy has also given his opinion in the Malawi-Mahua conflict. This time Smriti Irani got involved in this debate. This is the first time a Union Minister has spoken directly to the 'Ma Kali' debate. Coming on a three-day visit to Bengal, Smriti said in Howrah, "It is not impossible for a Trinamool MP to insult mother Kali. In the past too, the TMC top leadership has insulted the gods and goddesses in various ways."

The party's all-India leader, the Union Minister for Women and Child Welfare, held an organizational meeting of the party at Dumurjala in Howrah on Sunday. According to sources, the meeting focused on the development work done by the central government for Bengal in the last eight years. After the organizational meeting, Smriti went to the Ram temple in Ramrajatala. "I have prayed to Lord Rama for the people of the state," she told the media after leaving the puja. "I feel lucky to have come to Howrah to visit such a Ram temple." After that, she opened her mouth on 'Ma Kali' debate and said, "Those who are insulting Hinduism in this way, the Trinamool could have punished them if they wanted. But they did not. The chief minister (Mamata Banerjee) should have dismissed anyone who made such remarks" she claimed.

For the past week, the state BJP leadership has been targeting Mahua in this debate. Mahua is also replying. In that atmosphere, Modi spoke about the greatness of Kalipujo in Bengal while addressing a video conference on the occasion of the birth centenary of Swami Atmasthananda, former principal of Ramakrishna Math and Mission, at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata on Sunday. In that context, the devotion of Ramakrishna and Vivekananda also came up in the speech of the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister, however, did not comment on the 'Kali' poster. But highlighting his speech, Malviya got into the debate. He wrote on Twitter, "Where Modi is remembering Kali devotion to Bengal and the whole country, a Bengali MP is insulting Kali." After that, Mahua tweeted, 'Would advise BJP Troll-In-Charge for Bengal to tell his masters to stop commenting on things they have no clue about. Didi O Didi got them the boot. Now Maa O Maa will get them a foot on their chest."

On Sunday, in the context of Malviya and Mahua's tweet-war, senior Trinamool MP Saugata said, "Bengalis do not have to be taught how to worship Kali in Bengal. The Trinamool did not want any religious debate, so it did not support its own party MPs. We will not even hear the advice from Amit Malviya about mother Kali."

The Saffron camp has been vocal across the state over Mahua's arrest using the 'Ma Kali' controversy. The BJP has already lodged several complaints against Mahua in various police stations in the state. Mahua also challenged the BJP. The Trinamool MP wrote, "Joy Ma Kali! The goddess worshiped by Bengalis is fearless and calm." Later she wrote, 'I am a worshiper of Kali. I'm not afraid. And what is true does not require any other force to support her." However, it remains to be seen whether she will respond to Union Minister Smriti's remarks or not!