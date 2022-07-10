Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted her from an unnamed government event. This time Mahua Moitra retaliated against PM Modi. Her advice to the Prime Minister and the BJP was, "Would advise BJP Troll-In-Charge for Bengal to tell his masters to stop commenting on things they have no clue about. Didi O Didi got them the boot. Now Maa O Maa will get them a foot on their chest."

In fact, due to a comment made by Mahua, Goddess Kali herself has suddenly come to the center of controversy across the country. Mahua Maitra's remarks about mother Kali have become one of the issues in Bengal and national politics. In the midst of that debate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tells 'KALI KOTHA' on a program in Bengal. Modi said, “Ramakrishna Paramahansadeva saw mother Kali clearly. He has surrendered everything at Mother Kali's feet. He used to say, this whole world, the consciousness of the mother pervades all around. This consciousness is seen in Kalipujo of Bengal. This consciousness is seen in the faith of the whole of India. Mother Kali's blessings are always with India. It is this spiritual power that is giving India the strength to think of world welfare today."

Although PM Modi himself did not raise the issue of controversy, Amit Malviya, the head of the BJP's IT cell, slammed the Trinamool by tweeting his statement. He claimed that while the Trinamool (TMC) had insulted Maa Kali, the Prime Minister had highlighted the devotion of the entire country to Maa Kali. The same tweet was also made on the social media handles of Banga BJP. In fact, the BJP is trying its best to put Trinamool and Mahua on the back foot in the Kali debate.

But Mahua is not a person to give up. She also responded to PM Modi and Amit Malviya by tweeting. Without naming Amit Malviya and PM Modi, Krishnanagar MP said, "I will tell the BJP's troll-in-charge (read Amit Malviya) to tell your masters, it is better not to talk too much about what is not known. Didi O Didi got them the boot. Now Maa O Maa will get them a foot on their chest."