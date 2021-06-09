Kamal Nath, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister, admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
NEW DELHI: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Wednesday morning. The MP Congress veteran was rushed to the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon after his health deteriorated. Nath had earlier complained of fever and chest pain.

He is currently under the supervision of a team of doctors at the Medanta Hospital. He has been shifted to the Respiratory Wing of the hospital where his health is being closely monitored.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has prayed for his speedy recovery.

“It has been reported that former Chief Minister Shri Kamal Nath ji is unwell. I pray to God to give him full recovery soon,” the MP CM said in a tweet.

 

The senior Congress leader was not keeping well for some time. 

Kamal Nath
