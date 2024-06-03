Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024 Live Updates: Triangular Fight On Cards - AIADMK Vs BJP Vs Congress

Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Updates: The counting of votes for 39 Lok Sabha seats of Tamil Nadu will be taken up from 8am on June 4 as the nation eagerly waits for the results of the 2024 General elections. Of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu, Kanniyakumari or Kanyakumari is one of those seats where the BJP has high expectations of winning. The seat this time witnessed a triangular contest between Pasliyan Nazareth from All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Pon Radhakrishnan from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vijay Vasanth (sitting MP) from Congress and Maria Jenifer from Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK).

The Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha seat constitutes six assembly segments - Kanniyakumari, Nagercoil, Colachal, Padmanabhapuram, Vilavancode and Killiyoor. The constituency is a general seat, thus, it's not reserved for any category - SC/ST.

Kanyakumari Election Results 2024 Live Updates

(Counting Starts at 8am tomorrow)

In the 2019 Parliamentary polls, the Kanniyakumari seat witnessed a direct contest between the BJP and the Congress. The INC candidate H Vasanthakumar bagged the seat in 2019 with a victory margin of 2,59,933 votes. He secured 6,27,235 votes defeating P Radhakrishnan of the BJP who polled 3,67,302 votes. However, after the demise of H Vasanthakumar in 2020, his son Vijay Vasanth won the seat in the 2021 bypoll defeating Pon Radhakrishnan once again.