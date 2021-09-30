Kanpur businessman's death: UP Law Minister Brajesh Pathak assures strict action against accused policemen

New Delhi: Amid row over alleged role of Uttar Pradesh police in the death of a Kanpur-based businessman in Gorakhpur, the state Law Minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday (September 30) assured strict action against the policemen involved.

A case of murder was registered against six policemen on Wednesday in connection with the death of Manish Gupta, a Kanpur-based businessman who died in a Gorakhpur hotel during a police raid.

Pathak said the six accused policemen have been suspended. “It's an unfortunate incident. Govt has taken matter seriously. CM instructed to file FIRs against the 6 suspended policemen and we'll ensure strict action against them,” ANI quoted the minister as saying.

Further, he said that the matter will be taken to a fast-track court. “No one has the authority to take law in their own hands, be it a policeman or other persons in higher posts. The matter will be taken to a fast-track court. The govt stands in support with the victim's family. We'll listen to their demands,” Pathak said.

The state government has announced Rs 10 lakh as financial assistance for the family.

The UP police had earlier denied the charge and said Manish received a head injury after he fell on the ground due to his drunkeness.

Meanwhile, UP police has been put in spotlight again after a video clip, shared on social media by Rajya Sabha MP of Aam Aadmi Party Sanjay Singh, went viral. In the video, senior UP police officials can be seen allegedly trying to dissuade the family from legally pursuing the case.

"I am requesting you like an elder brother. After a court case, you will not believe, it takes years in court," District Magistrate Vijay Karan Anand can be heard telling the victim’s kin.

Meanwhile, Meenakshi, wife of Manish Gupta, has alleged her husband died after police thrashed him. "My husband was murdered in that hotel, he was killed by a policeman. There was no blood on the scene even though my husband was beaten bloody. Two of his friends said that there was blood everywhere, but the hotel staff cleaned it up," she told media persons.

The opposition slammed BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government over the incident. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called it a “state of jungle law”. “The state of jungle law is such under this government that police are soft on criminals and behave barbarously with common people,” Vadra said.

(With agency inputs)

