हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kanpur trader's death

Kanpur businessman's death: UP Law Minister Brajesh Pathak assures strict action against accused policemen

Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brajesh Pathak said the case of Kanpur businessman's death will be taken to a fast-track court. 

Kanpur businessman&#039;s death: UP Law Minister Brajesh Pathak assures strict action against accused policemen
Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Amid row over alleged role of Uttar Pradesh police in the death of a Kanpur-based businessman in Gorakhpur, the state Law Minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday (September 30) assured strict action against the policemen involved. 

A case of murder was registered against six policemen on Wednesday in connection with the death of Manish Gupta, a Kanpur-based businessman who died in a Gorakhpur hotel during a police raid. 

Pathak said the six accused policemen have been suspended. “It's an unfortunate incident. Govt has taken matter seriously. CM instructed to file FIRs against the 6 suspended policemen and we'll ensure strict action against them,” ANI quoted the minister as saying. 

Further, he said that the matter will be taken to a fast-track court. “No one has the authority to take law in their own hands, be it a policeman or other persons in higher posts. The matter will be taken to a fast-track court. The govt stands in support with the victim's family. We'll listen to their demands,” Pathak said. 

The state government has announced Rs 10 lakh as financial assistance for the family. 

The UP police had earlier denied the charge and said Manish received a head injury after he fell on the ground due to his drunkeness. 

Meanwhile, UP police has been put in spotlight again after a video clip, shared on social media by Rajya Sabha MP of Aam Aadmi Party Sanjay Singh, went viral. In the video, senior UP police officials can be seen allegedly trying to dissuade the family from legally pursuing the case.

"I am requesting you like an elder brother. After a court case, you will not believe, it takes years in court," District Magistrate Vijay Karan Anand can be heard telling the victim’s kin. 

Meanwhile, Meenakshi, wife of Manish Gupta, has alleged her husband died after police thrashed him. "My husband was murdered in that hotel, he was killed by a policeman. There was no blood on the scene even though my husband was beaten bloody. Two of his friends said that there was blood everywhere, but the hotel staff cleaned it up," she told media persons. 

The opposition slammed BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government over the incident. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called it a “state of jungle law”. “The state of jungle law is such under this government that police are soft on criminals and behave barbarously with common people,” Vadra said.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kanpur trader's deathBusinessman Manish Gupta deathGorakhpur policeKanpurUttar Pradesh
Next
Story

Captain Amarinder Singh meets NSA Ajit Doval a day after his meeting Amit Shah

Must Watch

PT1M38S

CBI has questions Anand Giri in Narendra Giri death case