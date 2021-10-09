Kanpur trader's murder: Police increases reward on information about absconding accused cops

Kanpur: The Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday raised the cash reward for information on each of the six policemen booked in the murder case of a Kanpur business to Rs 1 lakh. Police had earlier announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to the arrest of the each of them.

A communique issued by the Kanpur police commissionerate said the reward has been increased to Rs 1 lakh. Manish Gupta, a property dealer, was allegedly thrashed by the policemen in a Gorkahpur hotel last month, he later succumbed to his death.

Police Commissioner Asim Arun said the cash reward of Rs 1 lakh each has been announced on Inspector Jagat Narain Singh, a resident of Amethi; Sub-Inspectors Akshay Kumar Mishra, Vijay Yadav and Rahul Dubey, residents of Balia, Jaunpur and Mirzapur, respectively; besides Head Constable Kamlesh Singh Yadav and Constable Prashant Kumar, both from Ghazipur.

''If any person is having any kind of information about the police personnel named in the death case of Kanpur property dealer Manish Gupta, he may kindly inform the SIT and a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for each arrest will be given to him," the press statement read.

Arun assure dthe names of the informants will be kept secret will take responsibility to ensure safety and security of the informant. He said the SIT is carrying out raids across UP and all possible places to nab the absconding policemen at the earliest.

As many as eight police teams have already been pressed into the task to nab the absconding police personnel, he said.