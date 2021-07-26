हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kargil Vijay Diwas

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Bravery of Kargil War heroes motivates us every single day, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the countrymen to salute the brave hearts of Kargil on July 26.

File photo

New Delhi: Remembering the sacrifices and valour of heroes of the Kargil war, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (July 26) paid tribute to the martyrs of Vijay Diwas.

"We remember their sacrifices. We remember their valour. Today, on Kargil Vijay Diwas we pay homage to all those who lost their lives in Kargil protecting our nation. Their bravery motivates us every single day," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

 

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also paid tributes to the heroes of the 1999 Kargil War, recalling their valour and sacrifice.

"On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I join the nation in remembering our armed forces' saga of valour & gallantry. I salute the heroes of the Kargil War & Operation Vijay & pay my respectful homage to the martyrs for their supreme sacrifice. #KargilVijayDiwas," he said in a tweet.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the countrymen to salute the brave hearts of Kargil on July 26, when the nation will mark Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Hailing the Indian armed forces, the Prime Minister said that the Kargil war is a symbol of valour and discipline of our security forces which the entire world has witnessed. He said that India will celebrate this day as `Amrut Mahotsav`.

"Monday is Kargil Vijay Diwas. Kargil war is a symbol of valour and discipline of our armed forces which the entire world has witnessed. I would like you to read the thrilling story of Kargil on Kargil Vijay Diwas. Let us all salute the brave hearts of Kargil," said the Prime Minister on his 79th edition of the monthly radio programme `Mann ki Baat'.

"The day will be celebrated as Amrut Mahotsav. That`s why it becomes even more special," he added.

The Prime Minister also appealed to all citizens to take part in the events being held across the nation as part of the Amrut Mahotsav, which is being celebrated to mark the 75th Independence Day of India on August 15, 2022.

Amrut Mahotsav, which is being celebrated as a `people`s movement` by the Government of India, will be managed by a national implementation committee which will be headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The country will be celebrating the 22nd anniversary of the `Kargil Vijay Diwas`.The Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as `Kargil Vijay Diwas` to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.

Live TV

 

