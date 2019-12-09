Karnataka bypoll results: We accept defeat, people have accepted defectors, says Congress’ DK Shivakumar

New Delhi: As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) started leading in majority of the seats in Karnataka, Congress said that the party has accepted defeat in the bypolls. The BJP and the opposition Congress contested in all the 15 Assembly seats, while the JD-S in 12 seats. As per the current trends, the saffron party is leading in 12 seats.

“We have to agree with the mandate of the voters of these 15 constituencies. People have accepted the defectors. We have accepted defeat, I don't think we have to be disheartened,” Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar said on Monday.

Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar on #KarnatakaBypolls results: We have to agree with the mandate of the voters of these 15 constituencies. People have accepted the defectors. We have accepted defeat, I don't think we have to be disheartened. pic.twitter.com/UOLwXFASHt — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2019

Bypoll in the 15 constituencies in Karnataka was held on December 5.

"Two hours after counting began at 8.00 am, the BJP secured 48.6 per cent votes while the Congress 29.8 per cent and the JD-S 17.2 per cent," a poll official said.

The results of the bypoll were crucial for the four-month-old BJP government in Karnataka, led by BS Yeddyurappa government, as the ruling party required at least seven seats in the 223-member Assembly for a simple majority, with 112 as the halfway mark.

The elections were left vacant after the legislators resigned in July, triggering the collapse of the Congress-JDS coalition and paving the way for the BJP to come to power. The BJP with its 105 MLAs formed the government in the state.

Around 67.9 per cent (26 lakh) of the 38 lakh voters cast their ballots in the 15 constituencies to fill the vacancies caused by the resignation of 14 Congress and three Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) and their subsequent disqualification by former Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar for defying their party whip.

