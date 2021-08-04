Karnataka cabinet expansion today, 29 new ministers to be inducted, no Deputy CMs

NEW DELHI: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will expand his cabinet on Wednesday by inducting 29 new ministers into his government. “29 ministers will be inducted into the new cabinet and there will be no Deputy Chief Ministers,” Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai was quoted as saying by PTI.

The first Karnataka Cabinet expansion will take place at the Glass House of Raj Bhavan at 2.15 PM, the CM said. The Chief Minister, who was in Delhi for the last two days for the selection of ministers, had said, "We have already discussed everything related to the ministers, in the past two days in Delhi. We'll get the official council of ministers list who will take the oath."

"I have had detailed discussions with high command regarding the cabinet, yesterday and the day before. Most probably by 11 am you will get an official list (of new Ministers) from the Raj Bhavan, you in the media are running some names, but you will get an official list mostly by 11-11:30 am," Bommai said on his arrival from Delhi.

Speaking to reporters at the airport here, he said the new cabinet Ministers will be sworn in at 2:15 pm.

We'll get the official council of ministers list who will take oath at Raj Bhavan. The ceremony will take place at 2.15 pm at Raj Bhavan: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai pic.twitter.com/ApsnZDaLLr — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2021

Later at Vidhana Soudha, the Chief Minister said, "detailed discussions have taken place with leadership, one or two issues are still pending, they have said they will inform by 10 am, they may inform anytime. Soon after that, I will send a list to Raj Bhavan."

He said subsequently all those who will be inducted into the cabinet will be informed. Asked about the confusions till the last moment, Bommai said, "no confusions, consultation is the process, we are a national party, that's all."

Bommai, who was elected as the new leader of the BJP legislature party last week, following Yediyurappa's resignation, had taken oath as the Chief Minister on July 28.

After taking oath as the Chief Minister Bommai visited Delhi twice. Hectic parleys had taken between Bommai and central leaders in Delhi during the last couple of days to finalise the cabinet expansion.

Meanwhile, Ministerial aspirants also had been lobbying to secure a berth in the new cabinet.

Expanding the Ministry is seen as the first big challenge before the new Chief Minister, as he will have to navigate through the cabinet formation exercise by maintaining a balance between factions within the ruling BJP.

There are several aspirants among the party "old guards" and "youngsters", also there are legislators who had joined BJP after quitting Congress-JD(S) coalition in 2019.

