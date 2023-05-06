Karnataka CM Bommai Promises Probe After Congress Claims Plot To Kill Kharge

Hubballi, May 6 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said an investigation would be conducted to find out the authenticity of the audio recording regarding the alleged plot to kill Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge and his family. Speaking to reporters here, he said, "I do not know about the audio. That will be investigated. We will take it seriously and get it investigated."

Bommai was reacting to the charge of the Congress General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, who alleged that an assassination plot has been hatched to 'wipe out' Kharge, his wife and his entire family by a BJP candidate,

Surjewala also shared an alleged audio recording of the BJP candidate from Chittapur constituency in Kalaburagi district Manikanta Rathod, in which he is heard purportedly saying in Kannada that he will wipe out 'Kharge, his wife and children'.

Manikanta Rathod Rejects Charges By Congress

Rathod rejected the charges outright and said, "It is all a lie. They are playing some fake audio. The Congress is leveling baseless allegations fearing defeat."

Addressing a press conference, Surjewala said that "Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge, his wife, and his entire family as being hatched by the BJP leaders. There can be nothing more serious than that".

He added that "the assassination plots have entered the electoral discourse of Karnataka and this was the lowest political discourse anyone can stoop to".

"Intimidated by the all-round blessings of Kannadigas being showered on the Congress party and facing a complete rout in the ensuing Karnataka election, the BJP leaders are now hatching a plot to murder Sri Mallikarjun Kharge as also his family members," Surjewala alleged.

He also alleged the Chittapur candidate is a "blue eyed boy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai".