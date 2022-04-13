हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karnataka

Karnataka contractor death: State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra says probe underway

A 37-year-old contractor allegedly committed suicide in a lodge in Udupi. He had purportedly in a WhatsApp message alleged that Karnataka Cabinet Minister KS Eshwarappa demanded commission for release of funds for the civil works undertaken by him at Hindalga village ahead of a festival. 

Karnataka contractor death: State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra says probe underway
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra speaks to media (pic: ANI)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday said the investigation into the death of contractor Santosh Patil has begun. "Investigation has started. The investigation is being done from all angles," said Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra. He added that subsequent action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

A 37-year-old contractor allegedly committed suicide in a lodge in Udupi on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday by consuming some poisonous substance, according to police. The contractor had purportedly in a WhatsApp message alleged that Karnataka Cabinet Minister KS Eshwarappa demanded commission for the release of funds for the civil works undertaken by him at Hindalga village in Belagavi district ahead of a festival. The brother of the deceased contractor Santosh Patil on Wednesday demanded the arrest of KS Eshwarappa and his close aides Ramesh and Basawaraj in connection with the death.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Congress delegation led by state party chief DK Shivakumar, and former chief minister Siddaramaiah met Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot demanding the expulsion of Eshwarappa from the state cabinet as well as his arrest over the contractor`s death. "FIR lodged against KS Eshwarappa. He and the other accused should be immediately arrested; a case must be filed under the corruption act... In his text message, (deceased contractor) Santosh Patil clearly blamed Eshwarappa for his death. The Minister and his PAs demanded a 40 per cent commission. He categorically mentioned corruption. We demand that the case must be filed under the corruption act," said DK Shivakumar. Referring to the purported social media message, the Congress leader said "In his WhatsApp message, he clearly said that Eshwarappa is responsible for his death. So Eshwarappa must be arrested." 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Karnatakacontractor deathKS EshwarappaKarnataka Congress
Next
Story

PM Modi interacts with Deodhar ropeway rescue op officials: 'Nation is proud of you'

Must Watch

PT5M1S

Maharashtra: ED attaches Nawab Malik's 3 flats in Kurla, 2 flats in Bandra