Karnataka issues new guidelines for weekend, night curfew and districts with high COVID positivity rate

New Delhi: The Karnataka government on Friday (June 11, 2021) released detailed guidelines for the 11 districts in the state with a high positivity rate, where the COVID-19 lockdown will continue.

The 11 districts which will remain under lockdown includes Chikmagalur, Shivamogga, Davanagere, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu.

“The relaxations have been given based on the recommendations of the technical advisory committee. We will be able to provide more relaxation if the pandemic situation comes under more control,” CM Yediyurappa said.

Check complete guidelines here:

Revised guidelines to continue in districts with high positivity- Chikkamagaluru, Shivmogga, Davanagere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagara, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belgavi & Kodagu: Karnataka Govt pic.twitter.com/wwTtOU4Lbb — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2021

The BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government also issued guidelines for the weekend and night curfews in the state.

Guidelines for night curfew:

- The movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm to 5 am, except for essential activities.

- Patients and their attendants/persons requiring the emergency need for movement shall be allowed to move.

- All industries/companies which require operations at night shall be permitted to operate. Movement of employees of such organizations shall be allowed on producing valid ID card/authorization issued by their respective organisation institution.

- Employees and vehicles of telecom and internet service providers shall be allowed movement on producing valid ID card issued by their respective organization/institution. Only essential staff employees of IT and ITeS companies/organization shall work from office. Rest will work from home.

- Medical, emergency and essential services including pharmacies shall be fully functional and other commercial activities are prohibited.

- There shall be no restriction in movement of all types of goods through trucks, goods' vehicles or my goods carriers, including empty vehicles. Home delivery of goods and operations of e-commerce companies are allowed.

- Movement of trains and air travel is permitted. Movement of public transport, private vehicles and taxis to and from airports, railway stations and bus terminal/stops/stands are allowed, for facilitating movement of passengers by air, rail and road. The movement will be allowed only on displaying valid travel documents/tickets.

Read the weekend curfew guidelines here:

Relaxations permitted in remaining districts w.e.f. 6 am on June 14 to 6 am on June 21: Karnataka Government pic.twitter.com/AONjDTgsTF — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2021

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Thursday (June 10, 2021) reported 11,042 new COVID-19 cases and 194 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 27,39,290 and the death toll to 32,485.

Live TV