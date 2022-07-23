NewsIndia
Karnataka Examination Authority asks students to upload CBSE 12th Result 2022 ahead of KCET Result 2022 at kea.kar.nic.in

KCET Result 2022: Students who appeared for Karnataka CET 2022 can upload their CBSE 12th result on the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in till July 25.

Jul 23, 2022

Karnataka KCET Result 2022: Following the announcement of CBSE Result 2022, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has issued a notification for the students who have applied for the Karnataka UGCET 2022 and asked them to upload their CBSE 12th Result 2022 on KEA's official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The last date to apply to upload the CBSE Class 12 result on the KEA official site is July 25, 2022. 

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 results are likely to be released soon at the official website kea.kar.nic.in, or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The KEA will announce the KCET result 2022 only online, with no physical copies being sent to candidates who took the exams.  ALSO READ: CBSE 12th Result 2022: Girls outshine boys, toppers' list and more HERE  

Here's how to check KCET Result 2022

Once released, students can check their Karnataka CET 2022 result following the simple steps given below-

  1. Go to the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority, at kea.kar.nic.in
  2. Click on 'KCET Result 2022' on the homepage
  3. To log in, enter all the required credentials and submit
  4. Your KCET results will now display on the screen
  5. Download the same and take a printout of the same for future references

Every year, the KCET is held for candidates seeking admission to Karnataka state colleges for engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, veterinary, and other technical courses. The Karnataka exam authority held the KCET exam this year from June 16 to 18. It should be noted that the KCET 2022 results will not be released until the CBSE Class 12 Term 2 and ICSE Board Results have been released.

