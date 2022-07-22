CBSE Class 12th Result 2022: Board’s official website not working? Check alternate ways to check your scorecards here
CBSE Board Class 12th Result 2022: CBSE has announced term 2 and final results for Class 12 students on its official website, cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in.
CBSE Board Class 12th Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday (July 22, 2022) released the class 12 board exam results 2022. The students who appeared in CBSE Class 12 examinations can now check their CBSE Class 12 results at official website – cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Additionally, students can also check result via SMS, UMANG app and Digilocker.
It may be noted that the board recorded an overall pass percentage of 92.71 per cent. Exam were conducted in two phases this year.
CBSE Class 12th Result 2022: Websites to check result
- cbse.gov.in
- results.cbse.nic.in
- results.nic.in
- Results.gov.in
- Digilocker.gov.in
- indiaresults.com
CBSE Class 12th Result 2022: Alternative ways to check CBSE results
- Through SMS services
- Digi locker
- UMANG app
CBSE Class 12th Result 2022: How to check via DigiLocker app
Step 1. Install DigiLocker app from Google PlayStore or App Store
Step 2. Open the app
Step 3. Click on ‘Access DigiLocker’
Step 4. Enter your phone number that is registered with CBSE
Step 5. Enter and submit other details
Step 6. Your CBSE Class 12 result will appear on your screen
