CBSE BOARD RESULTS 2022

CBSE Class 12th Result 2022: Board’s official website not working? Check alternate ways to check your scorecards here

CBSE Board Class 12th Result 2022: CBSE has announced term 2 and final results for Class 12 students on its official website, cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 10:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau

CBSE Board Class 12th Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday (July 22, 2022) released the class 12 board exam results 2022. The students who appeared in CBSE Class 12 examinations can now check their CBSE Class 12 results at official website – cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Additionally, students can also check result via SMS, UMANG app and Digilocker.

It may be noted that the board recorded an overall pass percentage of 92.71 per cent. Exam were conducted in two phases this year.

CBSE Class 12th Result 2022: Websites to check result

  • cbse.gov.in
  • results.cbse.nic.in
  • results.nic.in
  • Results.gov.in
  • Digilocker.gov.in
  • indiaresults.com

CBSE Class 12th Result 2022: Alternative ways to check CBSE results

  • Through SMS services
  • Digi locker
  • UMANG app

CBSE Class 12th Result 2022: How to check via DigiLocker app

Step 1. Install DigiLocker app from Google PlayStore or App Store 

Step 2. Open the app 

Step 3. Click on ‘Access DigiLocker’

Step 4. Enter your phone number that is registered with CBSE

Step 5. Enter and submit other details

Step 6. Your CBSE Class 12 result will appear on your screen

