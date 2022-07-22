CBSE Board Class 12th Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday (July 22, 2022) released the class 12 board exam results 2022. The students who appeared in CBSE Class 12 examinations can now check their CBSE Class 12 results at official website – cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Additionally, students can also check result via SMS, UMANG app and Digilocker.

It may be noted that the board recorded an overall pass percentage of 92.71 per cent. Exam were conducted in two phases this year.

CBSE Class 12th Result 2022: Websites to check result

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

results.nic.in

Results.gov.in

Digilocker.gov.in

indiaresults.com

CBSE Class 12th Result 2022: Alternative ways to check CBSE results

Through SMS services

Digi locker

UMANG app

CBSE Class 12th Result 2022: How to check via DigiLocker app

Step 1. Install DigiLocker app from Google PlayStore or App Store

Step 2. Open the app

Step 3. Click on ‘Access DigiLocker’

Step 4. Enter your phone number that is registered with CBSE

Step 5. Enter and submit other details

Step 6. Your CBSE Class 12 result will appear on your screen