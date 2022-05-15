हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Karnataka

'Karnataka govt succeeded in solving Hijab, Azaan, Halal issues': CM Basavraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavraj Bommai said, "See all issues are sorted out amicably whether it is Hijab, Azaan or Halal. All have been solved very amicably and legally." 

&#039;Karnataka govt succeeded in solving Hijab, Azaan, Halal issues&#039;: CM Basavraj Bommai
File Photo

Hubli: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Sunday said that the state government succeeded in solving all issues within court judgement and frames of laws very efficiently. "See all issues are sorted out amicably whether it is Hijab, Azaan or Halal. All have been solved very amicably and legally. Azaan issue solved as per Supreme Court`s guidelines and hijab as per High Court judgement. We had succeeded in solving all issues within court judgement and frames of laws very efficiently," said Bommai.

Speaking on Rajya Sabha elections, he said, "Yesterday a core committee meeting was held and high command is observing it. I told you yesterday also that some elections are going on after the Supreme court decision. High command will take a decision then only we will start the process." The Chief Minister said that the cabinet expansion will be discussed with the BJP high command over the phone. On induction of Yeddyurappa`s son Vijayendra into the cabinet, he said that the high command will also will decided on this.

