New Delhi: Briefing about his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday (May 11) over expected cabinet expansion in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that "anything may happen at any time."

Bommai said the BJP high command will take a call based on the developments during the coming days and communicate their decision, PTI reported.

Talking to reporters, the Karnataka CM said, "I have met and spoken to Amit Shah on several issues, discussions have also taken place regarding the Cabinet. I have brought to his notice regarding the political situation and on matters required to take a decision regarding the Cabinet.”

Bommai added that Shah has assured him he would speak to BJP national president JP Nadda and other top leaders of the party to make a decision. "Based on the development over the next two-three days, we will decide and communicate, this is what he (Shah) has told me," the CM added.

On being asked if the cabinet expansion or reshuffle has been stalled, for now, Bommai said, "Anything may happen at any time...As a political party this has to be decided. Based on the political situation such decisions are taken and in this backdrop I have informed him (Shah) what the current situation is."

The southern state CM is being pressured to expand his Cabinet at the earliest by those seeking a post in the state government, ahead of Assembly polls next year, PTI reported. The strength of the Karnataka cabinet is 34, out of which five positions are currently vacant.

Meanwhile, when asked if there will be a complete overhaul of the Cabinet or only expansion, Bommai said that will be decided on the basis of the political situation and administration in Karnataka, adding that the state BJP unit has sent inputs as well. "No names were discussed...He (Shah) said we will let you know, after that discussion of names will be done," the Karnataka CM said.

