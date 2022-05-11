हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karnataka Cabinet

On Karnataka cabinet expansion or rejig, CM Bommai says THIS after meeting with Amit Shah

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said the BJP high command will take a call based on the developments in the state during the coming days and communicate their decision on cabinet expansion or reshuffle. 

On Karnataka cabinet expansion or rejig, CM Bommai says THIS after meeting with Amit Shah
File Photo

New Delhi: Briefing about his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday (May 11) over expected cabinet expansion in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that "anything may happen at any time."

Bommai said the BJP high command will take a call based on the developments during the coming days and communicate their decision, PTI reported. 

Talking to reporters, the Karnataka CM said, "I have met and spoken to Amit Shah on several issues, discussions have also taken place regarding the Cabinet. I have brought to his notice regarding the political situation and on matters required to take a decision regarding the Cabinet.”

Bommai added that Shah has assured him he would speak to BJP national president JP Nadda and other top leaders of the party to make a decision. "Based on the development over the next two-three days, we will decide and communicate, this is what he (Shah) has told me," the CM added. 

On being asked if the cabinet expansion or reshuffle has been stalled, for now, Bommai said, "Anything may happen at any time...As a political party this has to be decided. Based on the political situation such decisions are taken and in this backdrop I have informed him (Shah) what the current situation is."

The southern state CM is being pressured to expand his Cabinet at the earliest by those seeking a post in the state government, ahead of Assembly polls next year, PTI reported. The strength of the Karnataka cabinet is 34, out of which five positions are currently vacant. 

Meanwhile, when asked if there will be a complete overhaul of the Cabinet or only expansion, Bommai said that will be decided on the basis of the political situation and administration in Karnataka, adding that the state BJP unit has sent inputs as well. "No names were discussed...He (Shah) said we will let you know, after that discussion of names will be done," the Karnataka CM said. 

(With PTI inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Karnataka CabinetBasavaraj BommaiAmit ShahKarnataka cabinet expansionBJP
Next
Story

Best Performance Marketing Agency in Delhi/NCR

Must Watch

PT1M42S

Breaking News: Marital Rape Case handed over to 3-Judge bench