topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
MAHARASHTRA POLITICS

Karnataka-Maharashtra Border Dispute: Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena meets Amit Shah; Police Act 37 imposed in Kolhapur district

Maharashtra Police Act 37 has been imposed in Kolhapur district in view of the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute. After the order of the District Magistrate, a ban has been imposed on the gathering of more than 5 people in one place. This ban will remain in place from 9 December to 23 December.

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 02:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • In Kolhapur district of Maharashtra, the gathering of more than 5 people is prohibited till 23 December.
  • The Kolhapur Collector has issued the order under Section 37 of the Maharashtra Police Act.
  • This order has been issued in view of the massive demonstration of Mahavikas Aghadi yesterday.

Trending Photos

Karnataka-Maharashtra Border Dispute: Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena meets Amit Shah; Police Act 37 imposed in Kolhapur district

A delegation of NCP i.e. Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MPs led by Supriya Sule met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament on Friday over the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute issue. In this regard, Shiv Sena Uddhav faction's spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "We discussed with Home Minister Amit Shah about the statements coming from the Chief Minister of Karnataka. Soon this problem will be solved. He said that the interests of Maharashtra will be protected."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Police Act 37 has been imposed in Kolhapur district in view of the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute. After the order of the District Magistrate, a ban has been imposed on the gathering of more than 5 people in one place. This ban will remain in place from 9 December to 23 December. On the other hand, on Saturday, a demonstration was announced against the Karnataka government by the MVA i.e. Mahavikas Aghadi. However, no permission has been given so far by the administration and the police for the demonstration.

In Kolhapur district of Maharashtra, the gathering of more than 5 people is prohibited till 23 December. The Kolhapur Collector has issued the order under Section 37 of the Maharashtra Police Act. This order has been issued in view of the massive demonstration of Mahavikas Aghadi yesterday regarding the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute.

Significantly, the border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra is very old. Both states have been demanding control over each other's territories. Although this is a very old dispute, in recent times the situation regarding this has started deteriorating again.

Live Tv

Maharashtra politicsMaharashtra-Karnataka border disputeAmit ShahUddhav ThackeraySupriya Sulekolhapur

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: In Himachal BJP lost to Congress or rebels?
DNA Video
DNA: How AAP changed the game in Gujarat?
DNA Video
DNA: When actor Dharmendra was born in Ludhiana in 1935
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat gave AAP national party status
DNA Video
DNA: This victory of BJP in Gujarat will always be in 'record'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Main reasons behind AAP's victory in MCD elections
DNA Video
DNA: When Japan attacked Pearl Harbor in 1941
DNA Video
DNA: Opposition will surround the Modi Government in Winter Session
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of BJP's 'farewell' from MCD after 15 years
DNA Video
DNA: Terror of TTP in Pakistan!