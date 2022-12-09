Karnataka-Maharashtra Border Dispute: Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena meets Amit Shah; Police Act 37 imposed in Kolhapur district

A delegation of NCP i.e. Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MPs led by Supriya Sule met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament on Friday over the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute issue. In this regard, Shiv Sena Uddhav faction's spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "We discussed with Home Minister Amit Shah about the statements coming from the Chief Minister of Karnataka. Soon this problem will be solved. He said that the interests of Maharashtra will be protected."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Police Act 37 has been imposed in Kolhapur district in view of the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute. After the order of the District Magistrate, a ban has been imposed on the gathering of more than 5 people in one place. This ban will remain in place from 9 December to 23 December. On the other hand, on Saturday, a demonstration was announced against the Karnataka government by the MVA i.e. Mahavikas Aghadi. However, no permission has been given so far by the administration and the police for the demonstration.

Significantly, the border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra is very old. Both states have been demanding control over each other's territories. Although this is a very old dispute, in recent times the situation regarding this has started deteriorating again.