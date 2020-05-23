Karnataka to put returnees from 6 high-risk states on 7-day institutional quarantine

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has decided to put returnees from six states to a mandatory seven day insitutional quarantine.

The states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh with high number of coroanvirus postive cases has prompted such a decision by Karnataka government.

As per a standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the state health department on Friday on guidelines to be followed for the entry of persons from other states to Karnataka.

After the returnees test negative for COVID-19 they will be sent for home quarantine for another seven days, the guidelines stated.

While returnees from other low COVID-19 prevalence states will be asked to follow 14 days of home quarantine.

The state will allow home quarantine for pregnant women; children below the age of 10, people aged 80 and above; and terminally ill patients along with one attendant after they test negative.

In special cases like businessmen coming for urgent work, the quarantine period will be waived if they furnish a report from an ICMR-approved laboratory showing they tested negative for COVID-19.

The report should not be more than two days old from the date of travel, it said.

